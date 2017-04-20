Downtown Winnipeg Streets Reopen Following Water Main Break

WINNIPEG — Southbound lanes of Main Street at Portage and Main are reopen following a water main break Thursday morning.

Crews responded at around 9:10 a.m. to begin working on repairing the break.

Several lanes of traffic were closed as brown-coloured water flowed over the curb in some places. At least one business underneath 360 Main Street took on water as a result of the break. Photos on social media also showed wet floors in the Shops of Winnipeg Square.

The city says the downtown area may experience discoloured water, but there isn’t a safety risk in drinking it.

Manitoba Hydro was also on scene shortly after to examine its infrastructure.

No damage estimate is available.

