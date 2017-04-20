Selkirk Homeowner Not Seriously Hurt in Home Invasion with Gun-Wielding Suspect

A homeowner in Selkirk, Manitoba wasn’t seriously hurt when a man brandishing a gun and an edged weapon broke into his home on Tuesday night.

RCMP say the break-in on North Dominique Drive happened at around 11:35 p.m. when the intruder forced his way through the back door. The homeowner was hit and had demands made against him, but the attacker left empty-handed a few minutes later.

The gun and edged weapon weren’t used during the invasion.

The suspect is described as male, indigenous in appearance, 20 to 30 years of age, and dressed in black with a blue bandana.

Police don’t believe the public is at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at (204) 482-1222.

