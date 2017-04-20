CONTEST: Win Tickets to ‘Stomp’ at The Burt

Win tickets to Stomp, the international percussion sensation, when it returns to Winnipeg May 6-7 for three shows at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

ChrisD.ca has two pairs of tickets (4 total) you can win!

Enter below! We’ll draw two lucky winners for the May 7 performance at 2 p.m.

Name * First Last

E-mail *

Address *

City/town *

Province *

Postal code *

Twitter handle (if applicable)

Follow @ChrisDca on Twitter for more chances to win!

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, Stomp has grown into an international sensation over the past 20 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.

Tickets to Stomp are on sale now through Ticketmaster starting at $29.50.

Never miss another contest! Be alerted when we have a new promotion. Sign up for our contest alerts e-mail list.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance to our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Monday, May 1, 2017 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.

Comments

comments