WestJet to Fly Low-Cost Carrier by End of the Year

WestJet plans to introduce a new ultra-low-cost carrier with expectations to get it off the ground by late 2017.

The Calgary-based airline says it will include an initial fleet of 10 high-density Boeing 737-800s.

Clive Beddoe, co-founder of WestJet and chair of the board of the directors, said the new carrier is all about disrupting the price-sensitive end of the market.

Winnipeg-based NewLeaf Travel Company has been the latest airline to cater to price-sensitive travellers in recent years.

“Launching a ULCC will broaden WestJet’s growth opportunities and open new market segments by offering more choice to those Canadians looking for lower fares,” Beddoe said.

The new no-frills airline — yet to be named — will be subject to an agreement with WestJet’s pilots and any required regulatory approvals.

