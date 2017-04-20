Woman Convicted of Storing Remains of Six Infants Back in Court in July

em>By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – A woman convicted of concealing the bodies of six infants in a Winnipeg storage locker is to be in court July 7 for a sentencing hearing.

Andrea Giesbrecht was found guilty in February of hiding the remains of six infants, who were at or near full term, inside a U-Haul storage unit she had rented.

Provincial court Judge Murray Thompson has also agreed to a media request to live-stream his decision on sentencing.

Medical experts testified the infants were Giesbrecht’s and were likely to have been born alive, but because they were badly decomposed it could not be determine how the infants died.

Giesbrecht was arrested in October 2014 after she defaulted on paying rent for the storage locker.

Staff, who were to auction off the locker’s contents, opened a plastic bin, noticed a strange smell and called police.

