Three Winnipeg Employers Named ‘Canada’s Greenest’

WINNIPEG — Three local employers are doing their part to incorporate a sustainable workplace and do what’s best for the environment.

As part of the 2017 Canada’s Greenest Employers competition, Assiniboine Credit Union, Manitoba Hydro and Red River College are the three Winnipeg winners out of 100 throughout Canada.

“From our applied research on green construction and vehicle technologies, to our recycling programs, to our state-of-the-art building projects, that culture touches everything we do,” said Paul Vogt, president and CEO of Red River College.

RRC diverts more than 44 percent of campus waste from landfills annually, promotes active transportation options for staff and students, and installed three beehives on the rooftop of the Paterson GlobalFoods Institute in the Exchange District last summer as part of a project with Beeproject Apiaries.

Manitoba Hydro recently built Canada’s first LEED Platinum office tower for its staff — the building includes over 10,000 electricity-usage sensors and automatic solar shading to minimize electricity consumption.

The complete list of winners can be found at CanadasTop100.com/green.

Comments

comments