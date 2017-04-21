Winnipeg Man Faces Several Child Pornography Charges

A Winnipeg man has been arrested on a number of child pornography charges.

Police say the man uploaded the material to an Internet chatroom in June 2016 and the incident was reported to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators tracked the suspect and executed a search warrant in the first 100 block of Roslyn Road in March 2017, seizing a number of electronic devices.

Julio Edgardo Nunfio, 42, was originally charged with possession and making child pornography available. On Thursday, police uncovered additional material, re-arresting Nunfio and charging him with an indecent act, invitation to sexual touching, luring a person under 14, an additional count of making child pornography available, and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

He remains in custody.

— Staff

Comments

comments