Free Eco Walking Tours Mark Earth Day at The Forks

Looking for something to do on Earth Day on Saturday? The Forks is hosting four, 40-minute eco tours.

Paul Jordan, CEO of The Forks, says the tours teach visitors about clean energy and how to help the Earth stay green.

“We’ve made an effort and a goal to be as environmentally conscious as possible in how we operate — it’s something we focus on year-round, not only on Earth Day,” Jordan said.

Points along the tours include active/eco transportation and biofuel, the BIOVATORTM composter, and the budding public orchard or the geothermal loops that keep The Forks energized.

The tours are part of Target Zero, The Forks’ green initiative aiming for zero garbage, zero water waste and zero carbon emissions.

The tours, presented by Multi-Material Stewardship Manitoba, run at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

