Police Warn of Homeowner Furnace Inspection Scam

Winnipeg police are warning homeowners about aggressive and potentially fraudulent sales practices surrounding furnaces.

Police say fraudsters will knock on doors attempting to gain access to the residence. They may be wearing uniforms with corporate logos and have business identification as they ask to check the operating status of the homeowner’s heating system.

“Neither private companies, nor their employees, have any legal authority to enter a home to perform furnace inspections,” police said. “These individuals are sales people whose ultimate goal is to entice residents to make purchases of home heating products.”

Manitoba Hydro may go door-to-door at times, but employees will have official Hydro identification with their name and photo. Even for routine inspections, homeowners will not be pressured to allow an individual inside.

Suspicious activity surrounding such furnace scams should be reported to police by calling (204) 986-6222.

Comments

comments