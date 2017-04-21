Winnipeg’s Airport Driving Economy by $3.37B: Study

A new study shows Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport carries a $3.37 billion economic footprint.

The study, conducted by InterVISTAS Consulting Inc., says the airport also contributes $1.54 billion in GDP. The figures are based on 2016 business.

“WAA (Winnipeg Airports Authority) continues to adapt to the increasing speed of business, providing the facilities and services that Manitobans need to succeed,” said Barry Rempel, president and CEO of WAA.

“Whether it is tourists coming to experience all our province has to offer or aircraft engines being shipped around the globe, we are connecting Winnipeg and Manitoba to the world.”

More than 17,000 jobs throughout the province have been created to sustain airport operations.

The airport serves 11,000 passengers daily with flights to more than 60 non-stop destinations.

A copy of the full report can be read below:

