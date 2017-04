Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quarterbacks are taking some time on Monday evening to sign autographs and meet with fans.

Matt Nichols, Dominique Davis and Dan LeFevour will be at the Bomber Store at Investors Group Field from 5-7 p.m.

The Blue Bombers open the 2017 CFL season on Canada Day game in Saskatchewan against the Roughriders at 8 p.m. Winnipeg returns the following weekend to host Calgary on July 7 for their home opener.

