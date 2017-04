WINNIPEG — After a cruel taste of wintry weather on Saturday, a late spring snowstorm is in the cards for Monday.

Environment Canada is calling for 5-10 centimetres of snow for the city and a high of 0°C.

The system begins to develop over southern Manitoba in the morning hours and will push out by Tuesday, where only a chance of flurries is forecast.

We look to warm up later in the week and return to double-digit highs for next Friday and Saturday.

