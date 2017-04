Nashville rockers Kings of Leon are including Winnipeg along with a stop of new North American tour dates this fall.

The band plays MTS Centre on Monday, October 16 with special guests Dawes as part of their Walls Tour.

The Grammy Award-winning group’s first single, Waste a Moment, off their latest album, Walls, continues atop international radio charts.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster for $35, $45, $65 and $85.

