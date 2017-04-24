Man Arrested in Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash Near Steinbach

A 19-year-old Labroquerie man is in police custody after a fatal three-vehicle crash near Steinbach on Monday.

A southbound vehicle was travelling on Road 40E just before noon when it failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 52, about 5 km east of Steinbach. It collided with a westbound vehicle being driven by a 58-year-old man, who was then pushed into oncoming traffic and struck by a pickup truck being driven by a 49-year-old man.

RCMP say the 58-year-old died at the scene, while the pickup driver wasn’t injured. The 19-year-old driving the first vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated in hospital. He was later arrested for criminal negligence causing death.

All three men were from the Labroquerie area.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash and police say the deceased was wearing a seatbelt.

— Staff

Comments

comments