Manitoba to Provide Disaster Financial Assistance to Flood Victims

Manitobans affected by flooding this spring are in line to receive disaster financial assistance.

The province has announced the DFA program for eligible municipalities, homeowners, farms and small businesses with impacts from flooding.

An exact value of costs associated with this season’s flooding is still being determined.

Home and business owners affected by the spring run-off should contact their insurer to discuss their existing coverage.

Disaster financial assistance is generally available for the costs of responding to the disaster, repairs to damaged infrastructure, and non-insurable damage to principal residences and buildings essential to the operation of eligible farms and small businesses. Individuals are required to first seek assistance through private insurance claims.

Applications are available at ManitobaEMO.ca or by calling the Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization at (204) 945-3050.

