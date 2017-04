A seven-year-old boy drowned Sunday while swimming with a group of friends at the Norplex Pool in Thompson, Manitoba.

RCMP say the boy was found unresponsive at around 3:20 p.m. and was pulled from the water by lifeguards. CPR was administered, but he was pronounced deceased at the local hospital.

The boy, from Split Lake, wandered off from his group and entered water deeper than what he was able to handle, according to police.

No foul play is suspected.

— Staff

