News » Seven Facing Weapons Charges After St. James Parking Lot Brawl

Winnipeg Police CrestSeven people, including four youth, are facing several weapons charges after a weekend fight in the parking lot of Woodhaven Park Community Club.

Police were called early Saturday morning to 200 Glendale Boulevard, where approximately 100 youths were in the parking lot. A large group of them were fighting and police received information that one person may be armed with a shotgun.

Officers located an SUV believed to be involved and pulled it over on the St. James Bridge. Seven people inside — three male youths, three men and a female youth — were arrested.

The men charged include Charles Kaniki, 18, Keanu Oliveira, 19, and Abdullahi Mohamed, 28.

There were no reported injuries during the incident. All seven remain in custody.

