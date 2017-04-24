Winnipeg Goldeyes Make Trio of Roster Moves

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have added left-handed pitcher Zack Dodson to their 2017 roster in exchange for future considerations.

The San Antonio, Texas native comes from the Atlantic League’s Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and went 2-1 with a 1.27 ERA for the Laredo Lemurs last season in five starts and one relief appearance.

“I’m really excited to add a quality left-hander to the mix,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “Zach did a great job in our league last year, and pitched well this winter in Mexico. I’m hopeful that he can come in and log some quality innings for our club.”

The Fish also dealt right-handed pitcher Nolan Sanburn’s contract to the Washington Nationals, while the Goldeyes have re-signed infielder Andrew Sohn.

The Goldeyes now have 27 players under contract for the 2017 season.

