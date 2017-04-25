Great-West to Cut 1,500 Jobs Over Two Years, Part of Business Transformation

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – Great-West Lifeco will cut 1,500 positions over the next two years in response to changing technology and customer expectations, the financial services company said Tuesday.

The cuts — which will be mostly back-office functions across the organization — are equal to 13 per cent of the Winnipeg-based company’s 12,000 employees in Canada.

“Not only are customers demanding greater digital and mobile access to financial services, they are becoming increasingly cost-sensitive,” Great-West president and CEO Paul Mahon told analysts on a conference call.

The company expects to lower its annual costs by about $200 million, before taxes, by the end of March 2019.

About two-thirds of the savings will be from the workforce reduction, and the rest primarily from reduced IT spending with some real estate savings.

About 1,000 of the job cuts will happen this year with the remaining 500 positions to be eliminated more gradually throughout 2018 and early 2019

At the same time, the company will continue to hire people who have the required skills.

Among other things, Great-West has updated its GroupNet online portal for health claim submissions and created an app for customers to track retirement savings across financial institutions.

Great-West is also a co-investor in Portage Investments — which includes the WealthSimple robo-adviser business in its portfolio of financial technology companies.

But Mahon said there’s no plan to reduce its commitment to distributing products through various channels, including its network of associated advisers.

To reach its targets, Great-West says will reduce its temporary workforce, offer a voluntary retirement program and a severance program.

The initiative will reduce Great-West’s earnings in this year’s second quarter by $127 million after taxes, or 13 cents per share.

— By David Paddon in Toronto.

