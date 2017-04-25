Recycle Everywhere Partners with Province to Divert More Containers from Landfill

WINNIPEG — Of all the beverage containers that weren’t recycled, how many were yours? Hopefully, fewer than the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association would like to see.

The CBCRA, which runs the Recycle Everywhere program, is expanding its reach by partnering with the Manitoba government on three initiatives.

About 30,000 bin bags will be given to all Manitoba cottages and seasonal sites, free of charge. In addition, about 200,000 clear recycling bags will be given to all provincial, municipal and private campgrounds for overnight campers.

All government-owned buildings in northern Manitoba will also add and increase recycling in their locations, while the CBCRA forges a partnership with Manitoba property managers through the Building Owners and Managers Association of Manitoba.

Commercial property managers and owners can request a free Recycle Everywhere bin online.

