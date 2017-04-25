Two Teens Charged in Woman’s Death on Sagkeeng First Nation

Two teens have been charged in the death of a 19-year-old woman from Powerview, Manitoba.

The body of Serena McKay was found near a residence in Fort Alexander, Sagkeeng First Nation last Sunday evening, one day after she was reported missing by a family friend.

Two female youths, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police remain at the scene as part of their investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Powerview RCMP at (204) 367-8728

Comments

comments