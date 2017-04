Texas musician Shakey Graves has been added to Interstellar Rodeo Winnipeg’s summer lineup.

Graves, whose real name is Alejandro Rose-Garcia, will perform at The Forks on Sunday, August 20.

He joins the previously-announced Father John Misty for the weekend music festival.

Interstellar Rodeo’s full Winnipeg lineup will be announced at a media event on May 9 at Inn at The Forks.

