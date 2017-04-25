Taco Bell Canada to Start Selling Booze

Would you like a beer with that Chalupa Supreme?

Taco Bell Canada says it plans to start selling alcoholic beverages as it expands its operations across the country.

Diners aged 19+ will be able to order from a selection of beer to enjoy with their meal, beginning at the chain’s flagship store at 484 Queen Street West in Toronto.

Taco Bell currently operates 170 Canadian restaurants and has intentions on becoming a 700-restaurant brand.

As part of its growth — which it pegged at 28 percent within the last five years — the Mexican-inspired fast food chain will overhaul its restaurant designs, feature updated décor, local artwork, open kitchen layouts, open plating and shareable menus.

— Staff

Comments

comments