Scheifele Leading Annual KidSport Golf Classic

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele is returning this season to host the golf tournament bearing his name.

The 2017 Mark Scheifele Golf Classic supports KidSport Winnipeg, with all proceeds going to pay registration fees for kids from financially disadvantaged families participate in sport.

This year’s classic is scheduled for Monday, June 26 at Niakwa Country Club.

“Last year we enjoyed a fantastic day at Niakwa and I’m looking forward to being on course with all the golfers again,” said Scheifele.

“It’s truly rewarding to know that in the past two years, the funds raised at the tournament and hockey camp have enabled KidSport Winnipeg to help over 700 families!”

The event, presented by 24-7 Intouch, has raised more than $215,000 for KidSport Winnipeg in the last two seasons.

