Waverley Underpass Contract for $44.7M Awarded to Winnipeg Company

A Winnipeg company has been awarded a contract for the remainder of work on the Waverley Underpass project.

Maple Leaf Construction was chosen on April 20 as the successful bidder at $44.7 million and will handle work of the temporary traffic detour roadway, the underpass bridge structure, significant road improvements in the area, and land drainage work including a pump station.

“Building a more modern and efficient public transportation system is essential to support our city’s growth and I am pleased this important project continues to move forward,” Mayor Brian Bowman said in a release.

“Waverley is an important route for Winnipeggers, and when completed this underpass will help ease congestion, improve traffic flow, and enhance safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.”

The city says Borland Construction has been handling preliminary underground drainage and watermain relocation since January 2017 under a separate contract.

Work on the $155 million underpass project will continue for the next three years with an expected completion date in the fall of 2019.

