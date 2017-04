Drivers who frequently use Ravenhurst Street should take note of a temporary closure happening this coming weekend.

The city will close a stretch of Ravenhurst between Pandora Avenue and Dugald Road for a CP railway crossing project.

The closure will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28 until 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Motorists are advised to allow for additional travel time or to use alternate routes in this area to reach their destinations.

