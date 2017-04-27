Red River College Plans $95.4M Innovation Centre

WINNIPEG — A new Innovation Centre in the works for Red River College’s Exchange District campus is expected to draw an additional 1,200 students to the area.

The $95.4 million project was announced Thursday, meant to attract tech-savvy minds to work on commercialization projects for start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises.

“This is a major step forward for the future of Red River College,” said RRC president and CEO Paul Vogt. “It represents a modernization and a new approach to teaching and partnerships while still doing what RRC does best—providing job-ready grads to industry and helping drive economic growth.”

The first of its kind centre in western Canada will also enable social enterprise and indigenous entrepreneurship to help ensure students are job-ready and able to thrive in the new economy.

The federal government is contributing $40.6 million to the project, while RRC fundraises $54.8 million through a soon-to-launch campaign in the coming months. The Manitoba government is providing RRC with a loan guarantee for $54.8 million at a lower interest rate until the funds are raised.

