A 31-year-old Winnipeg woman is in police custody after an assault at a home in the 500 block of Des Meurons Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded at around 2 p.m. to find a 55-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

Rhonda Joanne Thomas has been charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon.

