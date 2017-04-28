Canada Summer Games on Track as Winnipeg Fine-Tunes Preparations

WINNIPEG — As far as the host society is concerned, the 2017 Canada Summer Games could be held a month sooner and they would be ready.

The city has been playing host to provincial and territorial delegations from across Canada this week for the M2 Conference.

The conference is a precursor to the upcoming Games, where Chef de Missions are touring the sites where athletes will compete July 28 to August 13. Delegations from each competing province have spent the last several days touring official venues, athletes’ village and other sites set to shine this summer.

“Winnipeg is looking really good,” said David Patterson, president and CEO of the Canada Games Council. “We’re really excited, not only to see what the host society is doing, but we’re really seeing the community start to get engaged and get excited.”

“These Games are going to really show Canada what Winnipeg can do.”

The delegation was also scheduled to drive out to Kenora on Monday to view the rowing venue, but a freak spring snowstorm derailed those plans.

Barry Moroz, Chef de Mission for Team Manitoba, says preparations are right on schedule for the province to put on a memorable show.

“Winnipeg is a host city,” Moroz said. “We’ve hosted Games before, primarily the Pan Am Games in 1999, and part of the legacy of hosting those games is the knowledge of being able to host a Canada Games.

Moroz pointed to the experienced volunteers and staff behind the operation, as well as the venue infrastructure already in place or nearing completion.

“Come July 28, it’s going to be rock n’ roll,” he added.

As for what’s left to do in the next few months, officials say it’s all about fine-tuning logistics and firming up their plans, but nothing too major.

Tickets for the Games are on sale now and volunteer opportunities remain open.

Comments

comments