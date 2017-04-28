Two Charged as Brandon Police Seize Drugs from Home

Brandon police seized approximately $2,000 in drugs Thursday evening from a home in the 1800 block of McDonald Avenue.

Police executed a search warrant on the residence at around 10 p.m. and found four males inside.

A 16-year-old boy was found to be in possession of bear spray and arrested for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 30-year-old man, who was the resident of the home, was found in possession of 15 grams of marijuana, 9.5 grams of methamphetamine, a shotgun shell, and $585 in cash. He faces numerous drug charges, including trafficking.

He was to appear in Brandon court on Friday.

The other two suspects were later released after being interviewed by police.

