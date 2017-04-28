Manitoba Law in Effect to Halt Sexual Assaults at Post-Secondary Schools

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – New legislated requirements are now in effect in Manitoba aimed at raising the awareness and prevention of sexual violence involving students at the province’s post-secondary schools.

The Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Act, which took effect Friday, applies to all universities, colleges, the Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology, degree-granting religious institutions and private vocational institutions.

Along with awareness and education, the institutions must have appropriate policies and procedures in place to respond when a student reports an assault.

The legislation entails a definition of sexual violence, which includes harassment on social media.

The government says in a release that an estimated 15 to 25 per cent of female post-secondary students experience sexual assault or attempted sexual assault during their education, and victims know their attacker 90 per cent of the time.

The province has also released the Manitoba Post-Secondary Sexual Violence Policy Guide to help institutions ensure they meet the requirements.

