Grab Your Sticks and Play Shinny with Blue Bomber Alumni

A game of street hockey will test the puck-handling skills of some former Winnipeg Blue Bombers and local celebrities on Saturday.

The Play On Hockey Night in Canada 4-on-4 street hockey event is set for the parking lot of 660 Sterling Lyon Parkway in the Seasons of Tuxedo development.

Former Bombers Dave Donaldson, Jon Oosterhuis, Jermese Jones and Paul Bennett will attend, along with team mascots Buzz and Boomer and a swath of local celebrities.

The free event is open to all and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The mini-tournament comes ahead of the Play On street hockey tournament, May 27-28 at the University of Manitoba. ChrisD.ca is proud to once again be a media partner of this year’s event.

