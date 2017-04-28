Work Continuing on Highway 10 Rehabilitation Through Riding Mountain

Work is continuing on phase two of a rehabilitation and paving project on Highway 10 in Riding Mountain National Park.

Work is being conducted from the south gate entrance to km 26.7 (3.4 km north of Grayling Lake) and will resume on Monday, May 1.

Parks Canada began the work last year, but it wasn’t completed last fall due to weather conditions.

Repair work will also continue near km 48 on Highway 10 through the park until May.

The third phase of Highway 10 rehabilitation, from km 25 north to km 40, will be implemented in July and August.

Motorists are advised of single-lane alternating traffic, speed reductions to 60 km/h and traffic personnel on site.

