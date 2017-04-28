Drivers Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Carberry

A two-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg Friday sent two people to hospital.

A northbound pickup truck travelling on Highway 5 failed to yield while crossing the highway, causing a westbound car to collide into its side.

The crash happened just north of Carberry at around 7:10 a.m.

The 43-year-old Wellwood, Manitoba man driving the pickup truck has been charged with failing to yield.

The pickup driver and the 50-year-old Holland man driving the car were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

