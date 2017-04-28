Airline to Offer Direct Flights to Winnipeg from Sioux Lookout

Thunder Bay-based Wasaya Airways will soon offer non-stop flights to Winnipeg from Sioux Lookout, Ontario.

The flights will operate Monday to Friday and connect all communities in the Sioux Lookout region with through service from Thunder Bay.

Flights will be operated with Beechcraft 1900D twin-turbine powered aircraft, featuring “stand up” comfort cabins, and executive shuttle seating.

The First Nations-owned airline will make a formal announcement on the new route during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport on Monday.

