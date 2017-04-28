Pedestrian, Cycling Bridge Proposed to Cross Pembina Highway

A new pedestrian bridge over Pembina Highway could prove to be a time-saver for football fans headed to Investors Group Field and students travelling to the University of Manitoba.

Construction on the Bishop Grandin Walk Bike Bridge Over Pembina Highway is expected to begin in May 2018.

The bridge will connect the Bishop Grandin Greenway across the busy intersection at Pembina Highway and University Crescent at Bishop Grandin.

The city says the bridge will also allow people from nearby neighbourhoods to walk or bike to new Southwest Rapid Transitway Stage 2 stations where secure bike parking will be available.

Subject to council approval and funding, the bridge is expected to open in 2019.

The public is invited to an open house on the project on Thursday, May 11 to help shape the preliminary design. The drop-in information session will run from 6-8 p.m. in the Sky Deck Event Centre at the south end of Investors Group Field.

