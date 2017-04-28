Winnipeg Police Officers Checked at Hospital After Cruiser Crunched During Chase

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – Two Winnipeg police officers were sent to hospital after their cruiser was involved in a collision during a traffic pursuit.

Police say the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday at a north-end intersection after patrol officers spotted a vehicle being driven erratically and at high speed.

The driver was stopped but sped away as officers approached, sparking a pursuit that ended a short time later when the vehicle went through a stop sign and struck the cruiser.

The occupants of the suspect vehicle fled on foot but a canine unit eventually tracked them to a residence.

Both officers in the damaged cruiser were taken to hospital and were released after being checked out.

A number of people are in custody but there is no immediate word on charges.

