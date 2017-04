A woman from Garden Hill, Manitoba is facing charges after getting into a fight with another woman on Thursday night.

Winnipeg police say the two were fighting outside in the area of 1800 Ellice Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. A 34-year-old woman was found with a laceration on the side of her body and taken to hospital for treatment.

Marsha Wood, 26, has been charged with assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon or prohibited device, and failing to comply with a probation order.

— Staff

Comments

comments