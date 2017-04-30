ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

WestJet Launches Non-Stop Flights Between Winnipeg and Abbotsford

WestJet takes off at Abbotsford International Airport. (WESTJET)

WestJet has launched direct flights between Winnipeg and Abbotsford, as the British Columbia city prepares to eliminate its airport improvement fee on June 1.

The Calgary-based airline will operate the flights starting today until October 28.

Flights will depart daily from Winnipeg at 7:25 a.m. and arrive at 8:20 a.m. PT. Departing flights from Abbotsford are scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PT, with a Winnipeg arrival of 5:48 p.m.

With the launch of the Abbotsford-Winnipeg flight, WestJet becomes the largest carrier operating out of Winnipeg this summer with 51 percent of total available seats.


