Portage Man Killed in ATV Crash Near Hoop and Holler Bend

RCMP Logo VehicleA Portage la Prairie man has died in a single-vehicle crash involving an ATV.

The accident happened Saturday at around 6:40 p.m. when the northbound ATV struck a group of trees on a dirt trail just off Provincial Road 331, near the Hoop and Holler Bend.

The 31-year-old rider was thrown from the vehicle and found unresponsive. He was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased.

RCMP say the man was not travelling alone and alcohol is considered a factor. He was wearing a helmet at the time.

Police continue to investigate.


