2 PPCLI Receives New Queen’s Colour

A ceremony on Saturday marked a new Queen’s Colour for the Second Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (2 PPCLI) in Shilo, Manitoba.

The last Queen’s Colour of the 2 PPCLI was received and consecrated in 1991.

“The Queen’s Colour is a most cherished symbol of a unit. It receives the utmost respect wherever it is paraded. This is an important ceremony for us,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Wayne Niven, Commanding Officer of the 2PPCLI.

“The Queen’s Colour represents our heroism and honour on the battlefield.”

