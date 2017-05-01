HSC Heliport Begins Accepting Transfers from Ontario Air Ambulances

The heliport at Health Sciences Centre is now accepting incoming air ambulance transfers from Ornge Air Ambulance out of Ontario.

Ornge coordinates all aspects of Ontario’s air ambulance system.

“Our experience with STARS over this past year has been collaborative and successful and we are excited to be able to improve patient outcomes for our patients coming in from northwest Ontario through our relationship with Ornge,” said Craig Doerksen, helipad manager at HSC Winnipeg.

STARS air ambulance has been landed at HSC since earlier this year, providing experience for HSC Winnipeg staff to handle a second helicopter service.

“We are very happy to be sharing access to this life-saving heliport,” said Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) Winnipeg base director Grant Therrien. “STARS and Ornge will work in partnership to safely coordinate the rapid transport of patients to the Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg.”

