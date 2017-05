Winnipeg police cadets were quick to spot smoke from a home in the 400 block of Toronto Street on Sunday evening.

Cadets were in the area of Ellice Avenue and Maryland Street when they came across the fire. Firefighters were immediately notified and responded.

The owner of the property was able to safely escape the residence and cadets held the scene until emergency crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious.

