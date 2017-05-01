Police Officer Shoots Man in Downtown Winnipeg Skywalk

An on-duty Winnipeg police officer shot a man Monday afternoon in a downtown skywalk adjacent to the police headquarters building.

Police Chief Danny Smyth told reporters the Independent Investigation Unit has been notified of the incident.

The man was shot near the Subway restaurant at 266 Graham Avenue at around 12:20 p.m. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

“I don’t know the details of what brought the officer specifically into the walkway, but it’s not unusual for our members to use the walkway — either when they’re coming or going to work, or when they take breaks,” Smyth said.

Police say the public’s safety isn’t at risk as a result of the shooting.

Part of the skywalk is inaccessible to pedestrians as police continue to investigate.

No further information has been released.

