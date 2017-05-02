ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Entertainment » Winnipeg Illusionist Darcy Oake Adds Fourth Show at The Burt

Winnipeg Illusionist Darcy Oake Adds Fourth Show at The Burt

Winnipeg Illusionist Darcy Oake Adds Fourth Show at The Burt

in Entertainment0 Comments
Darcy Oake
Darcy Oake

Winnipeg illusionist Darcy Oake has added a fourth and final show to his upcoming benefit performance at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

Due to popular demand, Oake will now perform June 6-9 as part of a fundraiser for the Bruce Oake Foundation.

“The addiction problem in the city is only getting worse and this is a great opportunity to raise money to build a much needed long term drug treatment facility,” Oake said.

Tickets for the fourth show go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $39.


Comments

comments

MENU