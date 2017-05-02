Winnipeg Illusionist Darcy Oake Adds Fourth Show at The Burt

Winnipeg illusionist Darcy Oake has added a fourth and final show to his upcoming benefit performance at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

Due to popular demand, Oake will now perform June 6-9 as part of a fundraiser for the Bruce Oake Foundation.

“The addiction problem in the city is only getting worse and this is a great opportunity to raise money to build a much needed long term drug treatment facility,” Oake said.

Tickets for the fourth show go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $39.

