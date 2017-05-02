Mother’s Day Brunch Supporting the Jerry Maslowsky Fund

An upcoming Mother’s Day brunch will benefit a fund set up in honour of the late CEO of Variety Manitoba, the Children’s Charity of Manitoba.

Jerry Maslowsky passed away last September, leaving behind a legacy in the community as a champion of several meaningful initiatives, including his most recent work as leader of the children’s charity for the last two years of his life.

The Mother’s Day brunch on May 14 for the Jerry Maslowsky Fund will support the special needs program at Variety.

“During his time with Variety, Jerry implemented numerous fundraising initiatives, eventually breaking the record for the total amount of fundraising dollars raised by Variety in one year. Jerry was truly one-of-a-kind, inspiring hope, enriching lives and giving back to the community,” the Maslowsky family said in a release.

The brunch will be held at the Saddlery on Market, 114 Market Avenue, with seatings at 10 a.m. and noon. Live music, special gifts for moms and a raffle are planned.

Tickets are $45 for adults and $30 for children, which include a partial tax receipt. To purchase yours, call the Variety office at (204) 781-8284 or email volunteer@varietymanitoba.com.

