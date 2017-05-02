Newfoundlanders Portrayed in ‘Come From Away’ Celebrate Tony Nominations

By The Canadian Press

GANDER, N.L. – Volunteers portrayed in the hit Broadway musical “Come From Away” celebrated at a legion hall in central Newfoundland today as the show earned seven Tony nominations.

They gathered for a potluck meal in Gander — the town that almost doubled in population on Sept. 11, 2001 when terror attacks closed U.S. air space.

Beulah Cooper helped host almost 6,600 passengers and crew from 38 planes diverted to the town’s international airport.

She says seeing the show now in the running for Broadway’s highest honour — including a nomination for best musical — is beyond anything she imagined.

Michael Rubinoff, a producer of the show and an associate dean at Toronto’s Sheridan College where it was developed, was in Gander today to celebrate.

He says it was extra special to be with local residents whose kindness to “the plane people” formed the basis for the show’s story and music.

The Tony awards will be presented June 11 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

