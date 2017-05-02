WestJet Orders Long-Reaching Dreamliners as Part of Market Expansion

Asia and South America, and to expand its service into the European market.

The initial order with the Boeing Company is for 10 aircraft to be delivered between the first quarter of 2019 and December 2021, with options for an additional 10 aircraft to be delivered between 2020 and 2024.

WestJet says the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is a state-of-the-art aircraft that is 20 percent more fuel efficient than the Boeing 767 aircraft. It can travel more than 14,000 kilometres, allowing WestJet to further serve its overseas markets.

The Calgary-based airline also announced it has selected General Electric’s GEnx-1B engine for the 787.

