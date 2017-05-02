IIU Seeking Witnesses to Winnipeg Skywalk Shooting

By Sarah Klein

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is asking any witnesses who may have seen the officer-involved shooting in a downtown Winnipeg skywalk on Monday to come forward.

An on-duty Winnipeg police officer opened fire on a 25-year-old man at around 12:20 p.m. in the skywalk of 266 Graham Avenue, adjacent to the new Winnipeg police headquarters.

The suspect has since been upgraded to stable condition in hospital.

The IIU is asking anyone with information or video footage to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.

