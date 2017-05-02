ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » City to Begin Annual Residential Water Meter Readings

By Brian Schultz

Water Meter Reader
City of Winnipeg meter reader (HANDOUT)

Winnipeg’s annual water meter reading program begins on Wednesday, where meter readers will begin making their rounds to city neighbourhoods.

Each reader wears photo identification and a uniform with the City of Winnipeg logo, as well as carries a hand-held computer.

Reading will take place weekdays between 2:30 p.m. and dusk.

City staff will only knock on front and side doors, not back doors.

Homeowners are also asked to secure any dogs in another room or a kennel before a meter reader enters the home.

If you miss your visit, a meter reading car will be left to fill out.


